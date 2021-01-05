Kremlin: Putin will not ‘shoot himself in the foot’ to take revenge on Ukraine

MOSCOW, January 5. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin will not shoot himself in the foot for the sake of taking revenge on those partners who have crossed the "red line," his reaction will be thoughtful, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said in an interview with journalist Vladimir Solovyov uploaded on his YouTube channel on Tuesday.

"Shooting oneself in the foot in order to take revenge on someone - that’s not his style. His reaction is thoughtful and well-reasoned," he said commenting on Moscow’s interaction with Kiev.

According to the Kremlin spokesman, Ukraine has crossed the "the red line." "That’s terrible. What happened in Ukraine is a tragedy. Moreover, this is a tragedy for the whole of Europe. <…> When a coup takes place in Europe, that’s very strange," he said.