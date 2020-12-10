US relations with China rather deteriorated, hard to fix, says senior diplomat

MOSCOW, December 10. /TASS/. The United States has rather significantly damaged relations with China, it will be difficult to shift this tendency with the new administration, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said at a meeting chaired by Adalbi Shkhagoshev, first deputy head of the United Russia faction in the State Duma upper parliament house held in a video format on Thursday.

"I think that with China as well, the US has already gone rather far in destroying once rather positive bilateral relations," he said. "And, of course, there may be different turns in this sphere in the future, yet to stop this downward trend in the US-Chinese relations will be difficult even given some changes in the scale of American priorities," he added.

The senior diplomat presumed that "the current situation will remain in one variation or the other during the upcoming period [of Joe Biden’s presidency].".