Russian embassy calls on US lawmakers to stop intimidating citizens with ‘Russian threat’

WASHINGTON, June 19. /TASS/. US lawmakers should stop intimidating American and European citizens with the so-called Russian threat, the Russian Embassy in the USA wrote on Twitter on Thursday.

Putin says Russian threat myth was invented by those seeking to make profit out of it

"We urge the US lawmakers to exercise restraint in their emotions and assessments. We need to maintain a civilized dialogue. Russia does not attack anyone and has no such intentions. Stop intimidating American and European citizens with horror stories about "Russian threat"," the embassy wrote.

The embassy linked to a Tweet by US senator Robert Menendez, who announced a bill earlier in tandem with US congressman Eliot Engel. The bill offers to "restrict funding for the implementation of President Trump’s reckless plans to withdraw some U.S. forces from Germany."

"The current U.S. troop presence in Germany is in the U.S. national security interest. Full stop. To argue otherwise ignores decades of history as well and urgent and pressing threats to the U.S. coming from Russia and the Middle East," Menendez said in a statement.