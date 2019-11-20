Putin says Russian threat myth was invented by those seeking to make profit out of it

MOSCOW, November 20. /TASS/. The Russian threat myth was invented by those who seek to make profit out of it and the leaders of European countries should understand it, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at the Russia Calling! Investment Forum on Wednesday.

He pointed out that in previous years, the United States used to tell European countries that they had to pay for protection from the Soviet threat. "It doesn’t work today. Despite all the issues related to Ukraine and speculations around Crimea and Donbass, everybody understands perfectly well that Russia has no plans to attack anyone," Putin pointed out. "It is bullshit and nonsense. The Russian threat was invented by those who seek to make profit out of the struggle against Russia and gain some bonuses and preferences. It is clear to everyone, including the leaders of key European countries," he added.

According to the Russian leader, the United States will have to take some steps to change the nature of relations with European NATO allies. "Today, it is not enough to say ‘we protect you and you pay us.’ Why should they pay for maintaining the US defense industry? They would rather develop their own industries, which is what they have been talking about recently," Putin emphasized.