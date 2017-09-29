Russian embassy calls Theresa May’s claims about Russian threat unacceptable

US Department of Treasury slashes terms of lending to blacklisted Russian citizensWorld September 29, 20:37
LONDON, September 29. /TASS/. The Russian embassy in London has described the UK prime minister's claims about the "threat" Moscow ostensibly poses to European countries as unacceptable.
"Russia’s continued aggression represents a growing danger to Estonia as well as Latvia, Lithuania and Poland," May claimed during a visit to Estonia.
"We believe such statements are unacceptable, especially given the repeated assurances of the British Government of their readiness to build up constructive relations with Russia," the press secretary of the Embassy told TASS.
"It is also worth noting that the Prime Minister described Russia as ‘aggressive’ during her visit of a military compound on Russia's border where British troops are deployed," he said.
"Russian troops, however, are nowhere near the borders of the UK."