Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Moscow says Bulgaria’s parliament recognizes Russian threat upon foreign instructions

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
October 18, 21:43 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Declaring Russia a threat is not in line with the Bulgarian people’s position, the Russian Foreign Ministry said

Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, October 18. /TASS/. Moscow sees contradictions between a report passed by the Bulgarian parliament, which declares Russia a threat, and the government’s intention to boost bilateral relations, Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Wednesday.

"It is regrettable that Bulgaria’s parliament in the end passed a report submitted by the government, dubbed "On the state of the national security of the Republic of Bulgaria in 2016," which declares Russia one of the threats for the country," the statement reads. "The wording used in the report runs counter to the intention voiced by Boyko Borisov’s government to boost trade, economic, energy, cultural and humanitarian cooperation with Russia," the Foreign Ministry noted.

Read also
UK Prime Minister Theresa May

UK premier labels Russia among Europe’s main threats

The statement added that the report had been adopted by a very narrow margin, with most of the votes provided by the ruling party. "Declaring our country a threat is not in line with the Bulgarian people’s position, as according to a recent poll, 85% of Bulgarians do not believe that Russia’s policies pose any threat to their country," the Russian Foreign Ministry pointed out. "Where did such wording come from? If it was used upon instructions by western counterparts, then it seems that they are trying to disrupt mutually beneficial cooperation between Russia and Bulgaria," the ministry said.

"At the same time, it is surprising how such documents based on open hatred against Russia, are passed by the parliament, as almost half of its members (116 out of 240) are also members of the Group for Friendship with Russia," the statement says. "It seems the group’s membership does not mean that all the lawmakers have a pragmatic attitude towards our country. In particular, the group’s co-chairman K. Velchev, who represents the ruling party, voted in favor of the report. We would like to ask him: are you afraid of us?" the Russian Foreign Ministry added.

"Russia has a different view on friendship. We believe that friends should be true to each other," the ministry stressed.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
10
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
3
Four Russians killed in Istanbul helicopter crash — Foreign Ministry
3
MP warns US deployment of THAAD system in South Korea jeopardizes Russia’s security
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russia’s space agency to create near-Moon platform jointly with NASA
2
Putin, Netanyahu discuss Syria and Iran
3
Moscow hopes Kiev not to use protests at parliament for escalation in Donbass
4
Moscow says Bulgaria’s parliament recognizes Russian threat upon foreign instructions
5
Russia testing weapons based on 'new physical principles'
6
Ukraine won’t survive another Maidan revolution, politicians warn
7
Russia not eyeing branding US media outlets undesirable organizations — prosecutor
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама