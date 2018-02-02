Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Diplomat castigates Denmark for painting surreal ‘Russian threat’

World
February 02, 11:43 UTC+3 MOSCOW

On January 28, the Danish parliament adopted a plan to beef up the country’s defense budget over the next six years

Share
1 pages in this article
© REUTERS/James Lawler Duggan

MOSCOW, February 2. /TASS/. Danish politicians’ claims about an alleged Russian threat smack of surrealism and are detached from reality, Russian ambassador to Denmark Mikhail Vanin said in his comments to Berlingske, a Danish daily newspaper.

"Surrealism has become the norm for the West in its political assessments and Danish politicians are just painting such gloomy pictures while focusing discourse on the new defense budget [of Denmark]," the newspaper quoted the Russian diplomat as saying on its website on Thursday.

Read also
Theresa May

Russian embassy calls Theresa May’s claims about Russian threat unacceptable

On January 28, the Danish parliament adopted a plan to beef up the country’s defense budget by another 12.8 billion crowns ($2.14 billion) over the next six years. This move is the first since the end of the Cold War and it will allow Denmark to increase its defense spending from 1.17% to 1.3% of the country's GDP, although NATO demands to raise this figure to 2% by 2024. As Danish Prime Minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen noted on Sunday, it is now necessary to allocate additional funds for defense, including the fight against cyber threats, because "the threat from Russia is real and growing."

According to Vanin, setting the size of the defense budget is Denmark's internal issue, nevertheless, the arguments, cited by supporters of increased military spending, compel the Russian side to comment on the issue.

"Russia is now the root of all evil in the world, in Europe and in the Baltic region," the ambassador remarked.

"However, it is quite obvious that Russia has never harbored any designs of aggression against European capitals and NATO member states ... Europeans are being regularly slaughtered by terrorists on the streets of European cities, yet not one Danish citizen has ever been murdered by the "evil Russians", and our countries have never fought with each other. So, who really poses a threat to Denmark and the Danes then? "

Vanin recommended that Danish politicians and experts "spend at least an hour on studying Russia’s military doctrine." This will allow them to understand that Russia has no intention of attacking those "poor Baltic states", but takes all necessary steps in the event any aggression from a foreign state emerges. The ambassador pointed out that for several years the United States has been voicing "extremely provocative and groundless statements" about an allegedly imminent war on the European continent, the aim of which is to create instability and an atmosphere of distrust in Europe, and incite a conflict.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
10
10 years of Time magazine’s Person of the Year
14
The White House all decorated for Christmas
10
Raqqa in ruins: Dresden-like decimated city picks up the pieces after liberation
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Ukrainian caught red-handed smuggling device for Russia’s missile system
2
Large Russian amphibious assault ship testing onboard helicopter complex
3
Russian expert comments on US Treasury Department report
4
Self-proclaimed Donetsk Republic says its Defense Ministry came under mortar fire
5
Moscow court allows Novaya Gazeta’s journalist Ali Feruz to leave Russia
6
US Treasury says sanctions on Russian sovereign debt to harm both Moscow and Washington
7
Putin emphasizes Russian military ranks high among world’s leading armies
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама