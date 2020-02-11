Almost 900 persons convicted for terrorism and extremism in Russia in 2019

MOSCOW, February 11. /TASS/. Almost 900 persons were convicted for terrorism and extremism in Russia last year, Chairman of Russia’s Supreme Court Vyacheslav Lebedev said on Tuesday.

"As many as 540 persons were convicted for terrorist-related crimes and 335 individuals for extremist-related offences," the chairman said at a meeting of general jurisdiction courts and arbitration tribunals held in the form of a videoconference on the results of 2019.

In 2018, 700 persons were convicted for terrorist-related crimes and 590 individuals for extremism in Russia.