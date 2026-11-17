MOSCOW, November 17. /TASS/. Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak has instructed government agencies and oil companies to make every effort to ensure the Russian market is supplied with fuel, while working to maintain a balanced operation for both large retail chains and independent gas stations, the cabinet reported.

"All relevant government agencies and industry companies should make every effort to ensure a stable supply for domestic demand. It is important to continue comprehensive work to support the balanced functioning of both large chains and independent market participants," he was quoted as saying in the statement released by the cabinet.

Novak held a meeting on Tuesday devoted to the situation in the fuel market, which was attended by representatives from the Energy Ministry, the Federal Antimonopoly Service (FAS), the Federal Tax Service, the Industry and Trade Ministry, the Federation Council, and companies operating in the sector. Representatives from major vertically integrated oil companies outlined measures being taken to ensure a stable fuel supply for the domestic market, including additional solutions and mechanisms. Among issues analyzed were supplies of petroleum products for the needs of filling station networks and independent market participants, and the provision of necessary resources to agricultural producers, the statement said.