Arctic business residents invest $19.4 million in Yakutia

YAKUTSK, January 30. /TASS/. The Russian Federation's Arctic Zone's business residents invested in Yakutia's economy 1.9 billion rubles ($19.4 million) and created 270 jobs, Director of the Far East and the Arctic Development Corporation's Branch in Yakutia Dmitry Borisov told TASS.

"The total amount of investments under all agreements with business residents of the Russian Federation's Arctic Zone is 6.54 billion rubles, and the planned number of new jobs is 560," he said. "By now, business residents have invested in Yakutia 1.9 billion rubles and created 270 jobs."

Business residents have signed 17 agreements to develop Arctic territories. In 2024, two new agreements were signed with a total investment of 538 million rubles ($5.5 million), he added.

Under agreements with the Far East and the Arctic Development Corporation, 907 residents have been implementing projects in the Russian Arctic. Businesses have invested in the Russian Arctic's economy 147 billion rubles ($1.5 billion) and created 11,000 jobs, and 233 investment projects in various industries have been put into operation.