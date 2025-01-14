Russia, Vietnam plan to reach $15 bln trade turnover by 2030 — PM Mishustin

HANOI, January 14. /TASS/. Russia and Vietnam expect to reach $15 bln in trade turnover by 2030 by implementing a comprehensive cooperation plan, Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said.

"Today, my colleague and I discussed the entire list of our bilateral issues, signed a corresponding action plan for our relations until 2030, confirmed 13 roadmaps and will achieve an expansion of our trade turnover to $15 bln by 2030," Mishustin said at a meeting with General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam To Lam.

The Russian Prime Minister arrived in Vietnam on an official visit the day before and has already held talks with Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh with the participation of delegations from both countries.

Mishustin thanked the General Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Vietnam for the warm welcome and attention given to the Russian delegation and conveyed the warmest and best wishes of Russian President Vladimir Putin. "We are waiting for you, esteemed Comrade General Secretary, at the celebration of all the events dedicated to the Victory in the Great Patriotic War," the Russian Prime Minister said.

In turn, To Lam noted that this is Mishustin's first visit as the head of the Russian government, and he is also the first political figure to visit the country in 2025.