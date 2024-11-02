Russian delegation to participate in African Energy Week forum

MOSCOW, November 2. /TASS/. The Russian delegation headed by Deputy Energy Minister Roman Marshavin will take part in the African Energy Week in Cape Town from November 4 to 8, 2024, the Roscongress Foundation said.

Representatives of Russian energy and financial companies, such as Gazprom, Lukoil, Rosatom, Sberbank, Gazprombank and others will be among delegation members.

"Russian companies have a wealth of experience that they can offer to African countries, especially in the oil and gas industry. As one of the world’s largest oil and gas producers, Russia has demonstrated a strong commitment to sharing its experience, investments, and knowledge around the world, and Africa is a priority market in this regard," the Foundation said.

"One of the most important elements of cooperation between Russia and the countries of the African continent is the development of energy infrastructure in Africa. Joint work in this sector contributes to the Sustainable Development Goals of ensuring universal access to affordable, reliable, sustainable and modern energy. Russia is a leader among the world’s largest energy systems in the production of low-carbon electricity, a fact that is especially important for our African partners," Adviser to the Russian President Anton Kobyakov said in a comment.

The African Energy Week serves as a platform to consolidate the African-global partnership. "With over 125 billion barrels of proven oil reserves and 620 trillion cubic feet of natural gas reserves, Africa has great prospects for exploration and production. Development is moving along at a rapid pace, and Russian investments and partnership agreements will only accelerate this progress and ensure the success of joint oil and gas projects," the Foundation added.

"Russia is a reliable partner for African countries, and Russian companies can play a far greater role throughout the continent. From spearheading high-impact oil and gas developments to collaborating on key energy infrastructure projects and supporting policymaking and skills development, Russia has demonstrated its commitment to the energy sector and the development of Africa," Executive Chairman of the African Energy Chamber NJ Ayuk said.