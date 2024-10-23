Construction of new power unit for Beloyarsk NPP with BN-1200 reactor to begin in 2027

MOSCOW, October 23. /TASS/. The construction of the fifth power unit of the Beloyarsk nuclear power plant (NPP) with the BN-1200 reactor in Russia’s Sverdlovsk Region will begin in 2027. A model of the reactor was presented at an exhibition in the Federation Council, the Department of Information Policy of the Sverdlovsk Region reported.

"The construction of a new power unit with a BN-1200 reactor will begin in 2027. This will allow to implement the concept of a closed nuclear fuel cycle and ensure Russia's energy security for centuries to come," the statement said.

There are two power units in operation at the Beloyarsk NPP: Unit 3 with the BN-600 reactor and Unit 4 with the BN-800 reactor. These are the world's largest power units with fast neutron reactors.