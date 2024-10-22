Fuel sales on SPIMEX up 23% in 9M 2024 — Russian Energy Ministry

MOSCOW, October 22. /TASS/. Fuel sales on the St. Petersburg International Mercantile Exchange gained about 23% year on year during nine months of 2024, department head of the Russian Energy Ministry Anton Rubtsov said at the fuel market development meeting in the Federation Council, the upper house of the Russian legislative assembly.

"Currently, engine fuel sales across all types of petroleum products moved by about 23% year on year on the exchange within nine months of this year," the official said. Diesel fuel accounted for the bulk of incremental growth, Rubtsov noted.

"Inventories in oil depots are above the last-year level by 2% for gasoline and by 5% for diesel fuel," the official added.