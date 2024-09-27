Russia's coal exports may exceed 350 mln tonnes by 2050 — Deputy Energy Minister

MOSCOW, September 27. /TASS/. Coal exports from Russia may exceed 350 mln tonnes by 2050, Deputy Energy Minister Sergey Mochalnikov said at the Russian Energy Week.

"We see that production will grow in the same way as extraction. Exports - we see a potential of 350 mln tons by 2050," he said.

According to Mochalnikov’s presentation, coal production in Russia may exceed 600 mln tonnes by 2050.

In addition, the development of new coal mining centers may bring an additional 235 mln tons of production on the horizon until 2036. The Ministry of Energy also expects that the volume of coal consumption on the domestic market by 2050 will amount to about 175-180 mln tons.