Russia remains key market for Turkish contactors — association

ANKARA, September 17. /TASS/. Russia remains the main market for Turkish contractors’ foreign activities based on the results of 2023, chairman of the Turkish Contractors Association Erdal Eren told the Ekonomim newspaper when commenting on the rating of 250 biggest international contractors published by the US magazine Engineering News-Record (ENR).

"Despite the military actions, Russia continued to be our largest market in 2023. Russia is our biggest client in the construction sector. Moreover, huge efforts by our contractors are currently focused on taking a place in Ukraine’s post-war reconstruction. Our activities on the markets of Saudi Arabia, Iraq, Algeria, Poland, Romania, in Subsaharan Africa are constantly expanding. In 2024, the number of countries where we do business went up to 137," Eren said.

In 2023, Turkish contractors implemented 12,000 projects in 136 countries totally worth around $500 bln, he added.