Trump intends to impose significant tariffs if he wins the election

NEW YORK, September 11. /TASS/. US presidential candidate Donald Trump plans to impose significant tariffs on foreign goods if he wins the election, as he is convinced it will help the country.

"We've had a terrible economy. We have inflation like very few people have ever seen before - probably the worst in our nation's history," the former US president pointed out during a televised debate with Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris.

Trump has already proposed in his election program to introduce a 10% tariff on imports of all goods, with imports from China subject to a 60% tariff and cars produced outside the United States to a 100% tariff.

The current televised primary debate between Harris and Trump is hosted by ABC. This round, broadcast live by all major US news outlets, may be the only one. Trump and Harris have not yet agreed on whether there will be at least one more such meeting.