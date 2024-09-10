Russian stock indices decline as Tuesday’s trading closes on Moscow Exchange

MOSCOW, September 10. /TASS/. The Russian stock indices ended trading on the Moscow Exchange in a downward trend on Tuesday.

The MOEX index fell by 1.18%, to 2,671.38 points, the dollar-denominated RTS index went down by 1.96%, to 923.63 points.

The yuan-to-ruble exchange rate rose by 0.035% in a day, to 12.68 rubles.

"The MOEX Index started today's trading in positive territory, but buyers quickly lost the initiative, and in the afternoon the downward correction gained momentum, which was caused by the drop in oil prices below $70. At the same time, the weakness of the ruble held back sales," said Alexander Shepelev, an expert on the stock market at BCS World of Investments.

On Tuesday, the leaders of growth were Solidcore shares (+1.86%), Seligdar shares (+1.11%), Mechel ordinary shares (+0.56%), MTS stock prices (+0.43%), and Akron shares (+0.35%).

The leaders of decline by the end of the session were shares of Raspadskaya (-5.25%), stock prices of PIK (-4.64%), Severstal securities (-4.43%), shares of Sistema Holding (-4.28%), stock prices of Rosseti (-3.94%), and receipts of Globaltrans (-3.87%).

The forecast of BCS World of Investments for the MOEX index for Wednesday is 2,625-2,750 points. The forecast for the yuan-to-ruble rate is12.4-12.8 rubles, for the dollar-to-ruble rate is expected to be about 92 rubles.

Freedom Finance Global expects that tomorrow the MOEX index may move in the range of 2,600-2,700 points, the dollar-to-ruble rate will trade in the range of 89-92 rubles, the euro-to-ruble rate will vary in the range of 99-102 ruble, the yuan-to-ruble rate will fluctuate in the range of 12.4-12.9 ruble.