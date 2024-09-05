Russia ready, able to implement transport projects of global scale — Putin

VLADIVOSTOK, September 5. /TASS/. Russia is ready and able to implement transport projects of global scale, "build quickly, much and with quality," President Vladimir Putin said at a plenary session of the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF).

"I should stress that great work indeed is in progress both in the Eastern polygon of railways and at all major highway facilities of Russia, with specialists, engineers, designers from many regions of the country involved in it," he said, adding that "Russia is able and ready to construct quickly, much and with quality, implement infrastructure, transport projects of national and global scale in the full sense of that word."

Among such projects is the development of the Northern Sea Route as an international supply route, the president added. Over the past 10 years its traffic flow rose considerably as 4 mln tons of cargoes were carried in 2014, while last year over 26 mln tons were delivered, he noted.

The Eastern Economic Forum is underway on the campus of the Far Eastern Federal University in Vladivostok. The main theme of the EEF this year is ‘Far East 2030. Combining strengths to create new potential’. The Roscongress Foundation is the Forum’s organizer. TASS is the general information partner of the EEF.