EEF Day 1 portfolio of contracts nears $40 bln — minister

VLADIVOSTOK, September 5. /TASS/. The portfolio of contracts that were signed during day 1 of the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF) amounted to 3.5 trillion rubles (nearly $40 billion) and practically reached last year’s level, Russian Minister for the Development of the Far East Alexey Chekunov said.

"I have received information about agreements signed during the first day of the 9th Eastern Economic Forum. They practically reached the volume of investments under all contracts signed during the 8th Forum (in 2023 - TASS). We have reached a plateau of 3.5 trillion rubles during the first day - there was a mega contract worth more than three trillion," he said.

According to the minister, Russia’s Far East "is a very interesting area for investments on the global scale." He noted that motor transport shipments via crossing points in the region have nearly doubled, despite overloading. "Indeed, the region’s population is not big. But we have two billion clients very close and the one who manages to reach them is the lord of the world," Chekunov stressed, adding that the Far East can boast high technology mining businesses.

The Eastern Economic Forum (EEF) is underway on the campus of the Far Eastern Federal University in Vladivostok on September 3-6, 2024. The main theme of the EEF in 2024 is "Far East 2030. Combining strengths to create new potential."

The EEF is one of the largest international conferences in Russia. It has been held in the Primorsky Region’s Russky Island in Vladivostok since 2015. The Forum is the initiative of Russian President Vladimir Putin, who decreed that the event be held annually.

The forum's objectives and goals include promoting the accelerated growth of Russia’s Far East region; assessing its potential for exports; expanding international cooperation in the Asia-Pacific Region; showcasing the investment appeal of the region, its steadily progressing territories, and the Vladivostok free port.

The Roscongress Foundation has served as the Forum’s organizer since 2016.

