Putin invited to 'dry port' opening in 2025

VLADIVOSTOK, September 4. /TASS/. Alexander Kakhidze, the General Director of Fininvest company engaged in construction of Russia’s largest "dry port" invited President Vladimir Putin to terminal opening in the next year.

"The construction phase is underway at present," Kakhidze said. "We would like to invite you to the opening of Russia’s largest dry port in Vladivostok," he said at the meeting of the head of state with moderators of sessions of the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF).

The Dry Port transport and logistics center is a unique innovative project that will become one more significant container trains processing center in the free port of Vladivostok.