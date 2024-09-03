TON currency traded as before — market data

MOSCOW, September 3. /TASS/. The TON currency rate remains as before and stands at $5.19, according to Binance trading data.

Telegram channels reported earlier information about the dramatic decline of the cryptocurrency rate on the CoinMarketCap platform to $0.3.

According to Binance data, the TON rate is at the level of $5.19. Telegram internal wallet data indicated the cryptocurrency rate of $5.18.

The TON Community informed that the dramatic drop of the TON rate to $0.3 was related to a technical failure on the CoinMarketCap platform. " CoinMarketCap is currently experiencing issues with its price feed for TON. They are working on fixing the issue. Other aggregators and exchanges are operating as normal," the community said on its Telegram channel.

The Open Network (TON) is the third generation Proof-of-Stake blockchain initially developed in 2018 by Durov brothers, founders of the Telegram messenger. It was transferred later to the TON open community that is supporting and developing the project.