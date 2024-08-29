Kamaz plant to be opened in Senegal soon — Foreign Minister

MOSCOW, August 29. /TASS/. A plant of the Russian truck producer Kamaz will be opened in Senegal soon, Foreign Minister of Senegal Yassine Fall said at a joint press conference with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

"Various Russian investors contribute to development of Africa," she said. "The Kamaz plant will also be situated in the territory of Senegal in the near future," she noted.

Russian businessmen might invest in energy, oil and gas and food sectors of Senegal’s economy, the minister noted. She called for mutually beneficial cooperation in the sphere of mineral fertilizers and exchange of technologies.