Russian Cabinet to revise shipbuilding strategy — PM

MOSCOW, August 20. /TASS/. The Russian government is working on the update of the national shipbuilding industry development strategy to create conditions for operations of the domestic mercantile fleet in conditions of sanctions, Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said.

"Russia will intensify efforts of forming the civilian fleet that will be cable to deal with the entire scope of tasks, including export cargo shipments," the prime minister said. "We are now finalizing the update of the Shipbuilding Industry Development Strategy with consideration of current challenges," Mishustin noted.

"Construction of vessels of different purpose and marine facilities" is among priorities, the prime minister noted. "Production of icebreakers for year-round navigation along the Northern Sea Route is in the area of special attention," he stressed.

"Internal competencies and production facilities should be built up; the full-fledge technological sovereignty in relevant segments and branches of economy and industry should be provided," Mishustin said. "This is the only way for the high quality up[grade of the existing fleet of machinery in the environment of unprecedented sanction pressure," he added.