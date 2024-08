MOSCOW, August 19. /TASS/. Brent oil futures with delivery in October fell below $78 per barrel on the London-based ICE for the first time since August 8 of this year, according to market data.

Brent futures had tumbled 2.23% to $77.8 a barrel but rolled back later to $78.11 per barrel, down 1.5%.

WTI futures plunged by 1.86% to $74 per barrel.