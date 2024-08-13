Court fines Telegram $43,500 for refusing to remove prohibited information

MOSCOW, August 13. /TASS/. The Tagansky Court of Moscow fined the Telegram messenger 4 mln rubles ($43,500) for refusing to remove information prohibited in Russia, TASS reports.

"Telegram Messenger was recognized liable for committing the administrative offense provided under Part 2 of Article 13.41 of the Code of Administrative Offenses of the Russian Federation (failure by the owner of an information resource on the Internet to delete information if the obligation to delete such information is provided by law). The court ruled to punish the company with an administrative fine in the amount of 4 mln rubles," the judge read out the decision.

Representatives of the messenger did not appear in court.