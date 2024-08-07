Trade between India, Bangladesh on hold — exporters federation

NEW DELHI, August 7. /TASS/. The trade between India and Bangladesh is suspended amid the political crisis after the resignation of ex-Prime Minister of Bangladesh Sheikh Hasina, President of the Federation of Indian Export Organizations Ashwani Kumar told TASS.

"The trade has come to a complete halt since yesterday [August 5 - TASS], though occasional disruptions were being witnessed in last 15 days," Kumar said.

In the meantime, partners in Bangladesh expect operations to resume in a week, the president noted. "The feedback given by importers in Bangladesh is reassuring, as they expect the situation to normalize in a week or so," he said.

"The export of perishables may feel the heat, while the rest of the commodities will catch up once trade resumes," Kumar noted. India’s exports to Bangladesh totaled $11 bln in 2023-2024, he added. India supplies cotton, petroleum products, automobile components, yarn and fabric, cereals, fruits and vegetables, tea, coffee, spices and animal feed to Bangladesh, the FIEO President said. India mainly imports apparel, textiles, leather goods, and fish from Bangladesh.