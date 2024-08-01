Chukotka, Yakutia, Krasnoyarsk to host Creative Arctic Summer School

KHABAROVSK, August 1. /TASS/. The Arctic State Institute of Culture and Arts organizes the Creative Arctic Summer School in three Arctic regions - Krasnoyarsk, Yakutia and Chukotka, the university's president, Sargylana Ignatieva, told TASS on sidelines of the creative industries forum - Created in the Far East.

"The summer school will be in three regions - Krasnoyarsk, Chukotka and Yakutia. We have developed courses minding interests of indigenous peoples so that jointly, in a dialogue, we could find solutions for sustainable development of our northern regions," she said.

The first summer school will be from August 6 to 14 in Krasnoyarsk and Dudinka in cooperation with the Krasnoyarsk Region's Association of Indigenous Peoples of the North. The second summer school will be in Anadyr (Chukotka) from September 3 to 11, and the third - in Yakutia's Srednekolymsk on September 14 - 21.

The summer school will offer courses in popular creative activities that are of demand in the real economy and in creative industries, the program's coordinator, the university's Professor Daria Burnasheva said. While working with experts, the summer school students will address four cases to apply studied methods and tools.

"The summer school's idea is based on a special approach to entrepreneurship as to creation, management and development of new enterprises by indigenous peoples for the benefit of indigenous peoples," she said. "We strive for an equal dialogue and a bilateral exchange of skills and knowledge."

During the summer school, the university scientists jointly with representatives of indigenous peoples will conduct a study to identify creative capital and the state of creative industries in the macroregion.

About the forum

The forum Created in the Far East is running in Khabarovsk on August 1 - 3. The business program features more than 200 regional and federal speakers.

The event's organizers are the Ministry for the Development of the Far East and the Arctic, and the Corporation for Development of the Far East and the Arctic, with the support from the Krasnoyarsk region's government.