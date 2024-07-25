Bank of Russia not considering depository system decentralizing

MOSCOW, July 25. /TASS/. The Bank of Russia is not considering the issue of depository system decentralizing at the moment, the press service of the regulator told TASS.

"We are not considering the depository system decentralizing issue for the time being," the press service said.

The National Association of Stock Market Participants (NAUFOR) suggested discussing decentralization of the registration infrastructure earlier in connection with sanctions imposed on the National Settlement Depository. The association believes decentralizing would make it possible to attract friendly investors for investing in the Russian securities market.