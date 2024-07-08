Russia to develop Northern Sea Route — PM

MOSCOW, July 8. /TASS/. Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin confirmed plans of developing the Northern Sea Route and upgrading border crossings.

"We will develop the Great Northern Sea Route. This is a significant national transport artery that links the west and the east of our country. It is the main route to develop goods to remote Arctic territories," the Prime Minister said. "There is a need to more actively expand our icebreaker fleet, which is required for year-round navigation, organization of northern deliveries and trade with countries of the Asia-Pacific Region," Mishustin noted. "It should be convenient for shippers to use our seaports. To this end, we will continue building modern terminals, transshipment facilities and approaches to them," he said.

"Border crossings should be upgraded and the practice of electronic issue of documents should be replicated," the Prime Minister noted. "The vehicle inspection time in fifty border crossings should be reduced to ten minutes," he added.