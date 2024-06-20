Vietnam, Russia will use FTA agreement to the maximum — Vietnamese president

HANOI, June 20. /TASS/. Vietnam and Russia agreed to use the 2015 free trade agreement between Vietnam and the EAEU to its maximum potential, Vietnamese President To Lam said after negotiations with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin.

"Economic cooperation is one of the most important pillars. We agreed to make maximum use of our agreement in the free trade zone between Vietnam and the EAEU," he said.

The president added that the parties will work to improve the efficiency of cooperation in the field of investment and energy. Russia and Vietnam also support the openness and inclusiveness of the international trading system within the WTO, and also strive to increase bilateral trade, he noted.