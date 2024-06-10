Russian stock indices decline as Monday’s trading on Moscow Exchange closes

MOSCOW, June 10. /TASS/. The Russian stock market started the week with a decline. At the end of the main session, the MOEX index decreased by 1.62% to 3,180.94 points, the dollar-denominated RTS index fell by 1.08% to 1,130.91 points.

The yuan-to-ruble rate fell by 0.08% to 12.17 rubles, the dollar-to-ruble rate went down by 0.797% to 88.55 rubles, the euro-to-ruble rate fell by 1.23% to 95.34 rubles.

"The reason for the decline could be a wave of strengthening of the ruble. In addition, oil prices have rolled back from their daily highs. Meanwhile Brent [price] is still close to $80 per barrel, despite the growth of the dollar index," said investment strategist at BCS World of Investments Alexander Bakhtin.

On Monday, the growth leaders at the end of the session were shares of Polymetal (+3.46%), shares of En+ Group (+2.55%), quotations of Seligdar (+1.92%), shares of InterRAO (+1.38%), Unipro securities (+1.21%).

On the contrary, the decline leaders were shares of NCSP (-4.40%), shares of Sistema Holding (-3.94%), quotations of Gazprom (-3.53%), receipts of Rusagro (-3. 31%), MMK securities (-3.07%).

According to a forecast by BCS World of Investments, on Tuesday, June 11, the MOEX index will trade in the range of 3,175-3,275 points, the dollar-to-ruble rate will be 88-91 rubles. According to Freedom Finance Global's expectations, tomorrow the MOEX index may move in the corridor of 3,150-3,250 points, the dollar-to-ruble rate will trade in the range of 87-89 rubles, the euro-to-ruble rate will fluctuate between 95 and 97 rubles, the yuan-to-ruble rate will vary in the range of 12.1-12.5 rubles.