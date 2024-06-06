Russia has all resources to expand agricultural supplies to Cuba — Agriculture Ministry

ST. PETERSBURG, June 6. /TASS/. Russia has all the necessary resources to expand supplies of agricultural products to Cuba, the Russian Agriculture Ministry stated following negotiations between Agriculture Minister Oksana Lut and Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Foreign Trade and Investment of Cuba Ricardo Cabrisas Ruiz on the sidelines of the SPIEF.

"Our countries have great potential for the further development of bilateral trade. Russia has all the necessary resources to expand supplies to Cuba and ensure the food security of the state," the statement says.

According to the ministry, in 2023, Russian-Cuban trade turnover of agricultural products increased twofold compared to 2022. The main commodity items of domestic exports were grain crops and fat and oil products.

"Russia and Cuba have historically been united by close relations. Not only is political dialogue developing, but trade and economic cooperation is also gaining momentum. In particular, the volume of mutual trade in agricultural products has been increasing in recent years," the statement says.

