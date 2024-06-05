Republic of Congo to step up cooperation with Russia in energy sector — diplomat

NAIROBI, June 5. /TASS/. The Republic of the Congo and Russia cooperate in many areas, including energy, tourism and education, and are striving to increase business cooperation, Honorary Consul of the Republic of the Congo in St. Petersburg and the Leningrad region, Jocelyn-Patrick Mandzela, told TASS.

"We now have the highest expectations from cooperation with Russia. We are actively working on economic, tourism, educational, sports, and cultural projects. A number of complex and time-consuming issues relating to large Russian companies are currently being worked out," he said.

The consul added that particular attention is paid to business cooperation.

"For example, cooperation in the energy sector with the Rosatom company is being worked out. In general, my team and I are solving issues of supporting Russian business on the territory of Congo and other African states," he added.

Earlier it became known that RASU JSC, a subsidiary of Russian nuclear corporation Rosatom, is working on a project for the construction of small hydroelectric power plants in the Republic of the Congo, the total capacity of which at the first stage will be 500 MW.

On June 3, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov visited the Republic of the Congo to hold talks with the country's leadership. This year, the two countries celebrate 60 years since the establishment of diplomatic relations.

On July 29, 2023, Russian President Vladimir Putin met with the President of the republic, Denis Sassou Nguesso, as part of the Russia-Africa summit. As the Russian leader noted, Russian companies, including Lukoil, Yandex and Rosatom, operate effectively in that African country. In 2019, Moscow and Brazzaville entered into an agreement to send Russian military specialists to the Republic of the Congo.