Ukraine’s refusal to transit Russian gas to lead to change in supply chains — Kremlin

ST. PETERSBURG, January 26. /TASS/. Ukraine’s potential refusal to extend the contract with Russia on gas transit will lead to change in all supply chains running to EU countries, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

"The question is how this gas will get there [to European countries]. There are obviously routes connected with Turkey, there are supplies of liquefied gas, which is so demanded now. There are alternative routes, but first, they all are largely blocked already. Of course, this will lead to change in all supply chains," he told reporters.

Prime Minister of Ukraine Denis Shmygal said earlier this week that Kiev has no intention of renewing the contract on Russian gas coming through Europe set to expire in late 2024.