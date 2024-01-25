No gas transit via Ukraine after 2024, PM says

MOSCOW, January 25. /TASS/. Prime Minister of Ukraine Denis Shmygal told his Slovak counterpart Robert Fico that Kiev has no intention of renewing the contract on Russian gas coming through Europe set to expire in late 2024, the press service of the Ukrainian government told Nikolay Topalov, a reporter from the Ekonomicheskaya Pravda news outlet.

"The position of the Ukrainian side is unambiguous: the transit contract expires at the end of the year, we are not going to talk to the Russians and renew the agreement. The Ukrainian Prime Minister told his Slovak counterpart about that," Topalov wrote on his Telegram channel, citing the spokesman of the Ukrainian cabinet’s press service.

The Ukrainian Prime Minister’s statement followed the video address of Prime Minister of Slovakia Robert Fico after bilateral talks. Fico said after this meeting with Shmygal that an agreement was reached on the probable continuation of Russian gas moving via Ukraine to Slovakia in particular.

An agreement emerged that the transit of Russian gas via Ukraine will probably continue, Fico said, adding that Slovakia would be able to continue transiting such gas. Plants in Slovakia and also in Austria and Italy will benefit from this, he noted, adding that the details of the agreement would be finalized soon.