Unipro increases production by 4.8% to 56.55 bln kWh in 2023

MOSCOW, January 25. /TASS/. At the end of 2023, Unipro increased its electricity production by 4.8% compared to 2022 to 56.55 bln kWh, the company said on Thursday.

At the same time, heat supply decreased by 1.18% to 1.93 mln Gcal.

The increase in electricity generation in 2023 was due to an increase in electricity demand in both pricing zones, according to Unipro. At the same time, in the first price zone, the company's main station, Surgutskaya GRES-2, boosted electricity production by 6% in 2023, reaching 32.2 bln kWh. In the second pricing zone, despite an increase in the demand of Siberian hydroelectric power plants compared to 2022, the generation of the second largest Unipro station, Berezovskaya GRES, remained at last year's level, totaling 10.9 bln kWh.

Unipro consists of five thermal power plants with a combined capacity of 11,285 MW: Surgutskaya GRES-2 (5,687 MW), Berezovskaya GRES (2,420 MW), Shaturskaya GRES (1,500 MW), Smolenskaya GRES (630 MW), and Yaivinskaya GRES (1,48 MW).

In April 2023, Russian President Vladimir Putin issued a decree transferring 83.73% of Unipro shares owned by the Uniper SE to the Federal Property Management Agency for temporary management.