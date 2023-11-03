Volume of National Wealth Fund reaches $146.31 bln as of November 1

MOSCOW, November 3. /TASS/. The volume of funds of the National Wealth Fund as of November 1 amounted to 13.54 trillion rubles ($146.31 bln), or 9% of the Russian Federation’s GDP projected for 2023, the Ministry of Finance said.

"As of November 1, 2023, the volume of the National Wealth Fund amounted to 13,541,231.5 mln rubles or 9% of GDP projected for 2023 <...> which is equivalent to $145,224.4 mln," the statement said.

As of November 1, the volume of liquid assets of the National Wealth Fund amounted to 6.93 trillion rubles ($74.92 bln), or 4.6% of GDP projected for 2023. "As of November 1, 2023, the volume of liquid assets of the fund (funds in bank accounts with the Bank of Russia) amounted to the equivalent of 6,938,308.8 mln rubles or $74,410.6 mln (4.6% of GDP projected for 2023)," the statement said.

It was also noted that the total estimated revenue from placing the funds from the National Wealth Fund in foreign currency accounts with the Bank of Russia, recalculated in dollars, for the period from December 15, 2022, to October 31, 2023, amounted to $109.4 mln, which is equivalent to 10.2 bln rubles.

Currently, 3.66 bln euro, 279.77 bln Chinese yuan, 508.26 tons of gold, and 261.8 mln rubles are placed in the accounts of the National Wealth Fund with the Bank of Russia.