Only Russia can show specific achievements in small nuclear power plants — Rosatom CEO

ST. PETERSBURG, October 20. /TASS/. Low-power nuclear reactors and small compact nuclear power plants have become one of the major trends in modern world energy, and only Russia can present concrete achievements in the form of projects that are currently being implemented in this area, according to Rosatom CEO Alexey Likhachev.

"In addition to powerful large units, we are very effectively engaged in low power - both floating and land-based. Today there is a global trend, I would even say a hype, for small nuclear power plants, with everyone competing in projects, encouraging each other, signing memorandums. However, there is only one modern small nuclear power plant in operation - a floating version in Pevek - and one under construction - in Yakutia. Along all these discussions, only Rosatom can take you to the site and show a nuclear power plant in operation or one under construction," he said.

He added that nuclear energy technologies are still evolving around the world, and that countries that have already begun to develop this industry continue to work on new solutions and build new facilities. The only exception is Germany, which has halted its nuclear energy program. However, Likhachev believes that Germany will eventually resume building nuclear power plants.