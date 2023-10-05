Port in Chukotka's Arctic village to be upgraded to serve big cargo shipments

TASS, October 5. A berth in the Lavrentiya village on the Chukchi Peninsula will be upgraded to serve bigger amounts of cargo, the region's Governor Vladislav Kuznetsov wrote on Telegram.

The Chukotka Autonomous Region does not have rail lines, and all cargos and fuel are shipped there in summer by water or by air. Due to logistics problems, the navigation in 2021 was very problematic. Back then, some retailers experienced shortage of certain food products. All those problems were fixed in 2022.

"Russia's Ministry for Development of the Far East and Arctic has put the berth in Lavrentiya village on the list of the transport logistics infrastructure's backbone facilities to serve the Northern Supplies. This status means the facility needs to be equipped to serve bigger amounts of cargo to fit the state programs. Investments in this would be about 1 billion rubles ($10 million). By implementing the project, we will increase the port's cargo turnover," the governor wrote.

Lavrentiya village is a hard-to-reach settlement in the Chukotka Autonomous Region, where about 1,500 people live. Getting there from Anadyr is possible by air only.