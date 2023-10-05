Rooppur NPP project promotes cooperation between Russia, Bangladesh — Putin

SOCHI/ROOPPUR, October 5. /TASS/. The Russian-Bangladeshi project on construction of the Rooppur nuclear power plant (NPP) meets both countries’ interests and promotes mutually beneficial cooperation between them, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at the ceremony of the delivery of nuclear fuel to the Bangladeshi NPP.

"The flagship project meets the interests of both countries and promotes further deepening of mutually beneficial cooperation," Putin said. The construction of the NPP "makes a real, notable contribution to the development of the economy, strengthening of the republic’s energy security," he added.

As the nuclear power plant was constructed, the Russian president and Prime Minister of Bangladesh Sheikh Hasina who also participated in the ceremony, kept an eye on the implementation of the Rooppur project permanently, Putin said.

After the Bangladeshi side receives the certificate for the delivery of nuclear fuel from Russia to Unit 1 of Rooppur NPP the plant will be granted the official status of the nuclear facility, he added.