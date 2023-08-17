Export of Japanese cars to Russia up 53% in July, one month before new sanctions

TOKYO, August 17. /TASS/. Export of cars from Japan to Russia climbed by 53% in July compared with the past year’s average, according to TASS’ calculations based on figures released by the Japanese finance ministry.

In particular, 33,192 transport vehicles were supplied to Russia in July, with 32,116 of them being passenger cars. This is 84% higher than in the same period last year. That said, total deliveries of transport vehicles in July were almost 1.5 times higher than the past year’s average, which stands at around 21,600 units.

At the same time, supplies of spare parts and components from Japan decreased by 44.4% in July 2023.

Earlier, the government of Japan resolved to prohibit imports of cars with engine displacement exceeding 1.9 liters and hybrid electric vehicles starting August 9 as part of its anti-Russian sanctions.