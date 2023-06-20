Lithuania tightens rules for transit of goods through Russia and Belarus — customs

VILNIUS, June 20. /TASS/. Lithuania has decided to tighten the order of cargo transit through the territory of Russia and Belarus again. The republic’s Customs department announced this on Tuesday.

"Fifty-seven groups of goods have been established, which are subject to a declaration from the manufacturer, who must indicate the seller (exporter) of his products and the buyer in a third country with a promise not to unload, reload or resell the goods when traveling through the territory of the Russian Federation and Belarus," the statement says.

The list of 57 groups of goods for which the new procedure is introduced includes electronics and its components, electrical transformers, chemical materials that can be used in the production of electronics, electric motors, generators, and telephone sets predominate. According to the Lithuanian authorities, these goods belong to the dual-use category, that is, they can be used in military production or directly for military needs.

The new rules will come into effect on July 3.