Gazprom, QazaqGaz sign agreement to transport Russian gas to Uzbekistan

ASTANA, June 16. /TASS/. Russian gas giant Gazprom and Kazakhstan's QazaqGaz signed an agreement on the transportation of Russian natural gas to consumers in Uzbekistan, the press service of the Ministry of Energy of Kazakhstan reported on Friday.

The document was signed on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF). The Kazakh delegation was headed by the country’s Ministry of Energy Almasadam Satkaliyev.

At a meeting with the Chairman of the Board of Gazprom, Alexey Miller, an agreement was signed between Gazprom and QazaqGaz on the transportation of Russian natural gas for consumers in Uzbekistan," the statement says. Satkaliyev headed the Kazakh delegation at the forum.

The parties also discussed cooperation on gas supplies, processing and transportation. "The ministers of energy of Kazakhstan and Russia during the SPIEF extended intergovernmental agreements on the transit of Russian oil with an increase in volumes up to 10 million tons until the end of 2033," the ministry said.

According to the Ministry of Energy, the Kazakh delegation included Nurlan Zhakupov, chairman of the board of the Samruk-Kazyna fund, representatives of the ministries of trade and integration, industry and infrastructure development, and the national economy. "Meetings were held at the forum with the heads of Yakutia, Tomsk and Novgorod regions, as well as with key industry companies of the Russian Federation - Rosatom, Gazprom and Inter RAO. At a meeting with PJSC Inter RAO, the parties discussed the potential for cooperation in the supply of electricity, upgrade of coal stations," the press service said.

