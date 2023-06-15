Putin may give assessment of Russian economy when speaking at SPIEF — Kremlin

MOSCOW, June 15. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin may give an assessment of the national economy and highlight key prospects when speaking at the plenary session of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on the air with Channel One.

"At the very least, we can expect a very voluminous speech from the head of state. Indeed a rather long speech was prepared," Peskov said. "We can expect, first of all, an evaluation of our economy for the past year," he noted.

"This is the most important thing. You know the President always prefers to give a detailed assessment at the forum and will probably outline key prospects," the Kremlin Spokesman said.