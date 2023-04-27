Akkuyu NPP is example of mutual understanding between Turkey, Russia

MERSIN, April 27. /TASS/. Implementation of the Akkuyu nuclear power plant (NPP) construction project is one of the best examples of long-lasting mutual understanding between Russia and Turkey, Energy Minister of Turkey Fatih Donmez told reporters on Thursday.

"The Akkuyu nuclear power plant is one of the best examples of long-lasting mutual understanding and cooperation between Russia and Turkey, especially at the level of leaders [of the two countries]," the minister said.

Akkuyu is the first nuclear power plant to be built in Turkey. It will consist of four power generating units with a capacity of 1,200 MW each. The power plant will generate about 35 bln kWh after being commissioned and will operate at full capacity. According to forecasts, the power plant will cover up to 10% of Turkey’s electricity demand.