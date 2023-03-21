Putin expects growth in Russian food supplies to Chinese market

MOSCOW, March 21. /TASS/. Exports of food products from Russia to China will grow, Russian President Vladimir Putin said during the Russian-Chinese talks with the expanded circle of delegates in Kremlin on Tuesday.

He noted that the relevant ministries in Russia "are working to ensure quality standards for products supplied [from Russia to China] and improve mutual access to food products."

"All this makes it possible to count on further growth in Russian food exports to the capacious Chinese market," Putin summed up.

The President also noted that trade in agricultural products is growing at a faster pace. "According to the results of last year, its volume increased by 41.4%, and in terms of value it reached $7 billion," he recalled.

Putin also drew attention to the fact that "industrial cooperation is deepening" between Russia and China and "there is a good experience of cooperation on civil aircraft construction, shipbuilding, and automobile production."

"We are ready to support Chinese business in replacing the production facilities of Western enterprises that left Russia," he added.