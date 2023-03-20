Russia to speed up construction of eastbound gas and oil pipelines — Cabinet

MOSCOW, March 20. /TASS/. The Russian government has simplified the approval process for town planning and land surveying for the design and construction of main gas pipelines, oil pipelines and power grids that are part of the nation-wide power supply network, the Cabinet said on Monday.

"This will make it possible to expedite the execution of projects, including those involving the reorientation of gas, oil and electricity supplies to the east," Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said.

This refers in particular to shortening the timeframe for the preparation and approval of urban planning documents, expert review of project documents, construction or reconstruction and technical connection of facilities, renovation and repair of linepipe facilities, and use of bodies of water.