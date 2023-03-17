Rosatom subsidiary to construct small HPPs with total capacity of 500 MW in Congo

BRAZZAVILLE, March 17. /TASS/. RASU JSC (Rusatom Automated Control Systems), a subsidiary of the Rosatom State Corporation, is working on a project to build small hydropower plants (HPP) in the Republic of the Congo, with a total capacity of 500 MW at the initial stage, Russian Ambassador to the republic Georgy Chepik told reporters.

"I really like the project already being concretely developed by Rosatom’s subsidiary RASU JSC, which deals with hydropower. We are talking about container-type micro and small HPPs produced by Russia," he said.

The Republic of the Congo has defined 37 locations where the construction of HPPs with a capacity between 1 and 10 MW is possible, the diplomat said. "Total generation will be 500 MW at the first stage. This is roughly in line with the current total generation of the country from heat, gas and existing hydropower plants," he noted.

Should the project be successful, the capacity may be tripled, Chepik said. "This alone will produce huge results. The Congo will export electricity, with remote areas being provided with electricity," he pointed out.