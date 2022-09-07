Europe’s attempts to limit Russian gas prices will lead to their growth — Putin

VLADIVOSTOK, September 7. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin called attempts to administratively limit the prices of Russian gas in Europe nonsense, as this will lead to a further increase in prices, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday at the Eastern Economic Forum.

"This is yet another stupidity, another non-market decision that has no future. All administrative restrictions in global trade only lead to disproportions and higher prices," he said.

According to him, growing gas prices are associated with Europe refusing to tie prices for oil and oil products to long-term supply contracts.

Putin noted that Western countries strive to preserve the world order, beneficial only to them, they constantly invent rules and break them. "Western countries are attempting to preserve the old world order that benefits only them, forcing everyone to abide by the rules that they invented and routinely break, continuously modifying these rules for themselves depending on the scenario," Putin said.

